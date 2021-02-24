Left Menu

Levi's ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:19 IST
Levi's ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Premium denim brand Levi's on Wednesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its new global brand ambassador.

''With the keen objective to attract new generations of women consumers with a relevant fashion-forward offering in line with the brand DNA of quality and comfort; Levi's is taking the next step in its journey.

''Levi's is proud to announce a strategic partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and global fashion and youth icon, Deepika Padukone,'' Levi's said in a statement.

As per Levi's the move to rope in Padukone highlights the brand's increasing focus on the women's category.

Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi's said Deepika's personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values.

''With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women's category,'' he said.

Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all-new range of fashion fits from Levi's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...

Disproportionate assets: Former I-T officer gets 3-year RI

A special CBI court here has sentenced a retired Income Tax inspector to three years rigorous imprisonment for acquiring assets worth Rs 59.89 lakh which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.After pronouncing the order on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021