Herbalife Nutrition Continues Innovation Spree with Auto Sales Centre

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • The global nutrition company introduces auto sales centre for its Preferred Customers • Automated product dispensing kiosk enables purchase of products via Cash or Card Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition powerhouse has unveiled its first Auto Sales Centre in Bengaluru. The automated product vending kiosk will dispense Herbalife Nutrition's science backed products and aims to deliver a highly efficient customer experience with minimal touch points to increase agility for the rapidly expanding nutrition business. The Auto Sales Centre is a strong testimony to the organisation's global objective of Building it Better. The feature will enable ease of access for its growing Preferred Customer Segment, which is one of the key strategic imperative of the company. The company plans to launch Auto Sales Centres in cities across its network. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, "We are always looking at solutions that bridge the gap between our consumers and our products. The Auto Sales Centre reflects the the massive potential of our brand and our commitment to constantly endeavour to offer the best experience to our markets." The Auto Sales Centre is live at Herbalife Nutrition, Condor Mirage, 101/1, Richmond Road, Bengaluru 560025. About Herbalife Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs, and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams. Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, please visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

