Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices fell 1.12 per cent to Rs 1,391.20 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 15.70, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 1,391.20 per kg with a business turnover of 2,082 lots.

Advertisement

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)