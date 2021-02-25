APL Apollo unveils India's first closed steel door and window frames "Apollo Chaukhat"

Left Menu

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has unveiled India's first closed steel door and window frames "Apollo Chaukhat", based on trusted and dependable Italian technology. Emerging as a perfect choice for doors and windows, "Apollo Chaukhat" is a class apart in its segment. It is synonymous with strength, durability and world-class quality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:07 IST
Apollo Chaukhat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has unveiled India's first closed steel door and window frames "Apollo Chaukhat", based on trusted and dependable Italian technology. Emerging as a perfect choice for doors and windows, "Apollo Chaukhat" is a class apart in its segment. It is synonymous with strength, durability and world-class quality. For the consumers who have been traditionally using wooden frames for doors and windows, "Apollo Chaukhat" is loaded with inherent advantages. It is termite-proof, fire-resistant and rigid whereas even the expensive wooden frames remain prone to termites and are inflammable, expansion and contraction happen in wooden frames due to changes in weather.

"Apollo Chaukhat", made of high-quality steel, is easy to fit, environment friendly and recyclable. The product also shields the house from dust and bugs and can be easily customized according to the consumers' requirements. Another reason to choose "Apollo Chaukhat" is its quick installation process which involves effortless ease. While installation of wooden frames is like accomplishing a challenging task with concrete and cement, "Apollo Chaukhat", on the other hand, can be fitted instantly even post-construction, in just a few simple steps, like any modern Plug & Play.

Announcing the launch of Apollo Chaukhat, Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "Apollo Chaukhat is our ground-breaking creation, in sync with our vision of providing quality and innovative products to our customers. This new product segment is eco-friendly in nature and provides several benefits in terms of value for money and lower maintenance. Hence, we are very upbeat on creating and capturing a strong demand for Apollo Chaukhat in domestic as well as in export markets."

Apollo Chaukhat product series includes a wide range of Door and Window Frames for discerning customers to choose from. Apollo Chaukhat has a longer lifespan than traditional doors and window frames. These cost-effective, trendy and elegant door and window frames are made using world-class Direct Forming Technology (DFT) introduced in India by APL Apollo, Apollo Chaukhat door & window, door frame section has been appraised and certified by BMTPC (Building Material and Technology Promotion Council), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), GOI.

Offered at a competitive price, Apollo Chaukhat Door and Window Frames are available in a wide range of choices. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

