Finding way in the Labyrinth of cyber warfare by Yogesh Dadhich

As the world gradually evolves into a global village, there has been an accelerating concern regarding the issue of cybersecurity. An array of individual hackers and rogue states are seen to be participating in cyber warfare; thereby posing a stark threat to cybersecurity and data breach.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:23 IST
Yogesh Dadhich. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): As the world gradually evolves into a global village, there has been an accelerating concern regarding the issue of cybersecurity. An array of individual hackers and rogue states are seen to be participating in cyber warfare; thereby posing a stark threat to cybersecurity and data breach. Indian companies are now progressively waking up to the need for cybersecurity and are looking for reliable solutions to help them keep their and their customer's data secure. In this scenario, controlling and managing IT Infrastructure Security Exposure has become a high priority for IT Teams and Leaders.

So, we at Ossisto 365, are carving a niche as a leading provider of cybersecurity tools that help in keeping two of the most commonly used enterprise applications - Active Directory and Office 365 safe and secure. Recently, even Microsoft took recognition of Ossisto's efforts in securing Active Directory and posted about Ossisto's major update on their Social Media handles. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Ossisto 365 has demonstrated strong leadership and innovation in this domain, while competing with major cybersecurity providers globally.

Boasting an established clientele based in the US, South Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, Ossisto 365 is efficiently enabling customers across a range of domains such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public/Government Institutions and IT/ITES industries. Our customers trust us to keep their most important assets safe: Core Authentication Technologies and User Identities and Access Management components of their IT Infrastructures. We respond to this trust by being very aggressive with Product enhancements, patching and expansions.

To confront a new wave of malicious elements and organized attacks on enterprise IT Infrastructures, Ossisto 365 is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence in its IT Security solutions. This has led to a new wave of interest among customers who would like to leverage AI to keep their environment clean and up to date with the industry best practices. Yogesh Dadhich is an information technology connoisseur who has been in this decade for close to two decades now. He presently serves as the managing director of Ossisto 365, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a provider of IT Health and Risk Assessment Software and Services for Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft other key server technologies.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

