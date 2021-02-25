Left Menu

SIAM seeks govt support for localisation of electronic auto components, semiconductors

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday sought government support for localisation of electronic components, specially semiconductors, which is currently facing a global shortage, stating it would need huge investments.Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa, while speaking at an event organised by the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India ACMA said the two industry bodies are working together on a road map for self-reliance for more localisation of components.Together we have identified specific areas of engine transmission, electrical tooling, special grade of steel etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:31 IST
SIAM seeks govt support for localisation of electronic auto components, semiconductors

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday sought government support for localisation of electronic components, specially semiconductors, which is currently facing a global shortage, stating it would need huge investments.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa, while speaking at an event organised by the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said the two industry bodies are working together on a road map for self-reliance for more localisation of components.

''Together we have identified specific areas of engine transmission, electrical tooling, (special) grade of steel etc. that have good scope for localisation,'' he said.

Ayukawa further said, ''For electronics areas, especially for semiconductor parts, government support is required for localisation as it needs huge investments. Auto demand alone is not enough for localisation in electronics.'' The shortage of semiconductors globally due to a spike in demand from the consumer electronics industry during the COVID-19 lockdowns has impacted automobile manufacturers in India as well. Mahindra & Mahindra has already stated that its passenger vehicle production has been impacted by the supply constraints, while others like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are also keeping a close watch on the development.

Semiconductors have become a crucial part in modern cars with increased electronic components and connectivity features. Commenting on the recovery in the automobile industry from the coronavirus pandemic induced disruptions, Ayukawa, who is also the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said, ''While we are seeing recovery in some segments, on the business front the situation continues to be challenging.'' Stressing the point, Ayukawa said, ''For the first 10 months of this fiscal, the April-January period, domestic sales are lower than what they were six years ago in cars, seven years ago in two-wheelers.'' For commercial vehicles and three-wheelers also the sales are behind by many years, he added.

''So, to fully overcome this situation, component makers and OEM need to work more closely than ever before. The automotive industry needs to demonstrate greater focus on quality, R&D and maximise localisation,'' he asserted.

Ayukawa said in order to meet latest safety and emission norms, import of auto components have increased but the industry is working to enhance the localisation levels again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egis has Ambitious Plans for India and is Looking to Contribute to India's Dynamic Growth Story

Egis opens International Design Center in India, aimed to cater to global design work from India. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group visit reinforces the countrys strategic importance. Egis announced the visit of Laurent Germain, Group CEO to...

If 'Jai Bangla' makes us pro-Bangladesh, what about BJP's 'Sonar Bangla': Abhishek

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla hail Bengal, when its own slogan Sonar Bangla Golden Bengal is part of the national anthem ...

Guardiola seeks improvement despite Man City's win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Despite a win over Borussia Monchengladbach, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is seeking improvement in his side and said that the team has to be more clinical. Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the fir...

Gaza is open again, to the south. But for how long?

A fleet of yellow Mercedes taxis lines up outside Gazas newly reopened Rafah crossing into Egypt, polished again and ready to roll, but with no idea for how long.Uncertainty is a fact of life in the Palestinian border town, where 4,500 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021