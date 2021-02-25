Left Menu

Miners, banks lead European markets higher as Fed calms inflation woes

All eyes later in the day will be on February consumer confidence data from the euro zone. In a slew of corporate earnings reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, tumbled 4.4% even as it reported a higher-than-expected core quarterly profit.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:42 IST
Miners, banks lead European markets higher as Fed calms inflation woes

European shares rose on Thursday, led by sectors deemed to benefit from a broader economic recovery as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would maintain a loose monetary policy, while Standard Chartered fell as its annual profit slumped.

The British lender lost 2.8% even as it restored its dividend and reaffirmed its long-term profit goals in a show of confidence about its ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The wider European banking index, however, added 1.1%, benefiting from higher bond yields, which have risen on bets of a pickup in inflation with an improvement in the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% by 0804 GMT, with mining and energy stocks also tracking gains in commodity prices. All eyes later in the day will be on February consumer confidence data from the euro zone.

In a slew of corporate earnings reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, tumbled 4.4% even as it reported a higher-than-expected core quarterly profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egis has Ambitious Plans for India and is Looking to Contribute to India's Dynamic Growth Story

Egis opens International Design Center in India, aimed to cater to global design work from India. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group visit reinforces the countrys strategic importance. Egis announced the visit of Laurent Germain, Group CEO to...

If 'Jai Bangla' makes us pro-Bangladesh, what about BJP's 'Sonar Bangla': Abhishek

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla hail Bengal, when its own slogan Sonar Bangla Golden Bengal is part of the national anthem ...

Guardiola seeks improvement despite Man City's win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Despite a win over Borussia Monchengladbach, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is seeking improvement in his side and said that the team has to be more clinical. Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the fir...

Gaza is open again, to the south. But for how long?

A fleet of yellow Mercedes taxis lines up outside Gazas newly reopened Rafah crossing into Egypt, polished again and ready to roll, but with no idea for how long.Uncertainty is a fact of life in the Palestinian border town, where 4,500 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021