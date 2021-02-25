Gadkari urges auto component manufacturers to increase localization to 100 pc

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked automobile manufacturers to hike localization of components to 100 percent or else the government will think of increasing basic customs duty on imported items, but the auto industry wants support for localization of electronic parts, especially semiconductors.

Speaking at an event organized by the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said the present level of localization of parts in the Indian auto sector is around 70 percent and ''at any cost we need to stop imports of auto components''.

''I urge both vehicle and auto component manufacturers to increase localization of components to the maximum. Not maximum, I expect to make it 100 percent. We are fully competent in all things. Even, I am requesting automobile manufacturing companies to take it very seriously otherwise for imports of components we will think in the direction to increase more customs duty on that,'' he said.

Stating that the Indian component manufacturers are fully competent and should be given chance to fully supply the required parts, Gadkari said,'' So, presently my request to all of you is that at any cost we need to stop imports of auto components...This is the time for the Indian auto industry to support Make in India and Made in India movement.'' Reiterating that the auto sector is a key driver of the Indian economy and a top contributor among the manufacturing sector, the minister said the increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items. ''The government has always had a clear policy that we want to encourage Make in India and Made in India,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa, while speaking at the same event, sought government support for localization of electronic components, especially semiconductors, which are currently facing a global shortage, stating it would need huge investments.

Ayukawa said SIAM and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) are working together on a road map for 'Aaatmanirbhar' for more localization of components.

''Together we have identified specific areas of engine transmission, electrical tooling, the grade of steel, etc. that have good scope for localization,'' he said.

Ayukawa further said,'' For electronics areas, especially for semiconductor parts, government support is required for localization as it needs huge investments. Auto demand alone is not enough for localization in electronics.'' The shortage of semiconductors globally has impacted automobile manufacturers in India as well. Mahindra & Mahindra has already stated that its passenger vehicle production has been impacted by the supply constraints, while others like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are also keeping a close watch on the development.

Semiconductors have become a crucial part of modern cars with increased electronic components and connectivity features. Gadkari in his address, said whenever he had a chance to interact with the automobile manufacturing companies, his suggestion to them has always been not to encourage imports. The minister said the auto industry needs to make qualitative alternatives for imports by which the demand in the Indian market can be fulfilled at a reasonable cost. ''You may be aware that the auto component industry is considered as one of the shining sectors and considered among the champions to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. It is because of the strong capability of the component sector that the vehicle industry in India has been able to achieve localization of around 70 percent,'' he said. Asking the manufacturers to focus on reducing cost without compromising quality to supply components of international standards, Gadkari said,'' The government is working towards making the country a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years and we are going to declare the whole policy.'' The minister also said with the proposed voluntary vehicles scrappage policy, the availability of raw materials such as steel, plastics, rubber, copper, and aluminum among others will also increase, which the manufacturers should take advantage of.

