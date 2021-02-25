Ash ElDifrawi joins TheMathCompany's advisory board, all Set to accelerate their brand growth and global presence

Left Menu

TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ash ElDifrawi to its advisory board.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:06 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ash ElDifrawi to its advisory board. A thought leader and licensed professional in the field of clinical psychology, Ash's unique insights into social and consumer behaviour have informed his diverse professional endeavours. In his 25+ year-long marketing career, he has held management and CXO leadership roles with leading organizations including Redbox, Gogo, ADMI, Wrigley, Google, and McKinsey & Company.

Ash brings to the table a demonstrated ability to drive growth across industries, geographies, and stages of corporate maturity. His appointment to TheMathCompany's Advisory Board comes at a pivotal juncture, as the organization aims to further expand its global footprint. "We are pleased to welcome Ash to our Advisory Board," said Aditya Kumbakonam, Co-Founder, TheMathCompany. "As a seasoned executive, he has valuable experience in leading high-growth, transformational initiatives at the board level across companies. We look forward to his mentorship in strengthening our branding efforts across geographies, accelerating non-linear growth, and scaling to 10X over the next five years. His extensive expertise will be key to engaging with industry leaders and taking outreach strategies to the next level."

At the forefront of TheMathCompany's value proposition is its proprietary AI engine, Co.dx, which hosts hundreds of pre-built blueprints to solve complex business problems at speed and scale. Co.dx has been instrumental in creating nuanced solutions for a range of Fortune 500 and equivalent firms, driving enterprise value for businesses. TheMathCompany now aims to bring Co.dx to newer geographies and business contexts, paving the way for highly contextual AI & ML solutions as the paradigm. With Ash's background in implementing advanced analytics/CRM and launching services to attract millions of subscribers, he is set to enrich marketing efforts and boost TheMathCompany's standing as a global brand.

Ash stated, "I am thrilled to be able to work closely with industry experts to build the organization's global presence. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with high-growth firms that consciously pursue innovation and reinvention at every turn. TheMathCompany's top-notch analytics solutions, its phenomenal growth since inception, and its potential to rapidly scale across geographies present a truly exciting opportunity to revolutionize the field." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

