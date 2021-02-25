Left Menu

Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., one of the premier air conditioning manufacturers in India, recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and state-of-the-art air conditioning solutions for homes and businesses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:07 IST
Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India
Hitachi logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., one of the premier air conditioning manufacturers in India, recently launched its latest range of energy-efficient and state-of-the-art air conditioning solutions for homes and businesses. With the launch of its advanced range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly air conditioning solutions, the brand aims to set new standards in Indian AC industry and become India's top HVAC brand.

Hitachi is already a leading and premier air conditioning brand, with over 30 years of legacy in India. Hitachi Heating and Cooling thrives to make people's lives comfortable by providing best possible air -conditioning solutions through the design, engineering and manufacturing of efficient, advanced and top-notch cooling solutions. Hitachi has always strived to improve indoor air quality for its customers to help them live a healthy life. Hitachi Heating and Cooling provides air conditioning solutions, which offer clean, fresh, and odourless air to ensure a harmonious and balanced indoor air experience.

Hitachi's all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India. Hitachi's innovative range of air conditioners are eco-friendly and yet provides comfort from scorching heat with 60 percent faster cooling, 20 percent more moisture removal and 10 percent better performance than other air conditioners in India.

Hitachi's new range of air conditioners is designed to perform to its optimum capacity, and provide ultimate energy-efficiency and cooling comfort even at 52 degree Celsius. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland refresh pack, welcome Sexton back for Italy clash

Ireland refreshed their pack for Saturdays Six Nations trip to Italy and welcomed Johnny Sexton back after the captain missed the loss to leaders France in a disappointing start to the tournament. Ronan Kelleher, who scored one of only two ...

Italy honours slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy, honouring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations torn by war and violence. Cardinal Ange...

Waheed Parra case: Police to take custody of those arrested by NIA in Davinder Singh case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon take into custody suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu for their custodial interrogation in a case in which PDP youth wing president Wahe...

CBI files case against ESIC officer in Panaji

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday registered a case against a social security officer of State Insurance Employees Corporation ESIC in Panaji over the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets, informed the agency....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021