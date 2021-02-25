3 876 successful applicants receive North West SMMEs relief fund

Since the inception of the North West COVID-19 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) Relief Fund, 3 876 successful applicants have received payouts.

The Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) established the fund in June 2020 to bring about relief to both formal and informal businesses from the North West Province that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi said on Wednesday.

A total of R19 223 000 relief funding has been paid to 2 978 applicants from the informal sector and 898 applicants from the formal sector.

To date, 993 applications were declined because of the applicant already receiving funding from another relief fund; there were duplicate applications on the system; applications were for non-eligible activities or the applicants resided outside of the North West.

Applicants with outstanding documentation will receive a message alerting them to submit supporting documents urgently.

"To aid the process of identifying applicants with outstanding documentation, a list of applicant companies, including their reference numbers, will be made available on the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) website – www.nwdc.co.za," the provincial department said.

Companies that are listed on the NWDC website can contact the call centre 017 422 0116 or send an email to documents@nwdc.co.za to confirm which documents are outstanding, quoting their reference number in the subject of the email.

Two submission methods are available:

Email the outstanding supporting documents, with the reference number in the subject line to documents@nwdc.co.zaHand-deliver the documents, clearly marked to any NWDC branch, and request proof of delivery.

Only applicants who have outstanding supporting documents are to submit documents to avoid flooding the system.

"There are, however, 1 493 applications that have been flagged for having either completed the wrong application or who have their supporting documents outstanding. This prevents their application from being further processed for approval and pay-out," the provincial department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)