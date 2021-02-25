Left Menu

3 876 successful applicants receive North West SMMEs relief fund

A total of R19 223 000 relief funding has been paid to 2 978 applicants from the informal sector and 898 applicants from the formal sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:29 IST
3 876 successful applicants receive North West SMMEs relief fund
Applicants with outstanding documentation will receive a message alerting them to submit supporting documents urgently. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Since the inception of the North West COVID-19 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) Relief Fund, 3 876 successful applicants have received payouts.

The Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) established the fund in June 2020 to bring about relief to both formal and informal businesses from the North West Province that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi said on Wednesday.

A total of R19 223 000 relief funding has been paid to 2 978 applicants from the informal sector and 898 applicants from the formal sector.

To date, 993 applications were declined because of the applicant already receiving funding from another relief fund; there were duplicate applications on the system; applications were for non-eligible activities or the applicants resided outside of the North West.

Applicants with outstanding documentation will receive a message alerting them to submit supporting documents urgently.

"To aid the process of identifying applicants with outstanding documentation, a list of applicant companies, including their reference numbers, will be made available on the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) website – www.nwdc.co.za," the provincial department said.

Companies that are listed on the NWDC website can contact the call centre 017 422 0116 or send an email to documents@nwdc.co.za to confirm which documents are outstanding, quoting their reference number in the subject of the email.

Two submission methods are available:

Email the outstanding supporting documents, with the reference number in the subject line to documents@nwdc.co.zaHand-deliver the documents, clearly marked to any NWDC branch, and request proof of delivery.

Only applicants who have outstanding supporting documents are to submit documents to avoid flooding the system.

"There are, however, 1 493 applications that have been flagged for having either completed the wrong application or who have their supporting documents outstanding. This prevents their application from being further processed for approval and pay-out," the provincial department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JDU alleges apathetic behaviour of administration behind Mohan Delkar's suicide, demands fair probe

By Kumar Gaurav Janata Dal United has asked for a fair probe into the death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.JDU General Secretary KC Tyagi said that the Mumbai police is holding an enquiry and the JDUs only demand is that a thorou...

Rugby-Ireland refresh pack, welcome Sexton back for Italy clash

Ireland refreshed their pack for Saturdays Six Nations trip to Italy and welcomed Johnny Sexton back after the captain missed the loss to leaders France in a disappointing start to the tournament. Ronan Kelleher, who scored one of only two ...

Italy honours slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy, honouring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations torn by war and violence. Cardinal Ange...

Waheed Parra case: Police to take custody of those arrested by NIA in Davinder Singh case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon take into custody suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu for their custodial interrogation in a case in which PDP youth wing president Wahe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021