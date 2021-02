L&T Technology Services Selected by Airbus for Skywise Partner Programme

LTTS to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus’ Skywise platform Bangalore, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus’ Skywise platform as part of the ‘Skywise Partner Programme’.

With more than 130 airlines around the world already connected to Skywise, the platform is playing a very important part in enabling and accelerating digital transformation of the aviation sector as a whole. LTTS will support the airlines in the development of complex workflows, creation of new interfaces between their existing information systems and Skywise and also provide assistance in their digital transformation with Skywise.

Advertisement

LTTS has a set of highly experienced engineers and data scientists who will work exclusively on the Skywise platform and build solutions to address the digital transformation needs of airlines and the fast-expanding Skywise ecosystem. LTTS’ demonstrated experience in building digital engineering platforms based on strong domain knowledge help strengthen the interdependencies these digital technologies are enabling.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services commented, “Airbus is one of our valued customers in the aerospace domain, a sector which offers tremendous potential for disruptive business opportunities. We are delighted to be selected as a partner for Airbus Skywise programme, a true reflection of our long-standing partnership with an important market leader like Airbus and our deep understanding of Airbus’ product development and customer needs”.

LTTS has a track record of serving the aerospace landscape for over a decade, helping airlines and aerospace manufacturers maximize their Return on Investments (RoI) and increase quality and output. Having forged strategic alliances with several Fortune 500 companies, LTTS has the strong technical knowledge, aerospace engineering expertise and skilled resources to drive innovation for aerospace and defense customers across the globe.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,000 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 62 innovation labs as of December 31, 2020. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member LTTS with Rémi Maillard, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia, commemorate LTTS joining the Skywise Partner Program PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)