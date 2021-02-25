Left Menu

Glenmark receives 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award from the govt. of India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today received the "India Pharma Innovation of the Year" award, as part of the India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:53 IST
Glenmark receives 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award from the govt. of India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today received the "India Pharma Innovation of the Year" award, as part of the India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards 2021. The 6th edition of the annual awards is jointly organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Invest India.

The award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and innovations over the last three years, in its core therapy areas of Dermatology, Respiratory and Oncology. It also acknowledges the company's contribution to the healthcare sector, in meeting both pressing and long-term patient needs. Commenting on the award win, Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Now more than ever, we see the need for continuous innovation in pharma and healthcare to address infectious and chronic diseases.

Our goal at all times is to be future-ready, and to this end, innovation is ingrained in all our efforts. We thank the government for its recognition; it serves as an encouraging reminder to keep up our good work in India and the world." Glenmark has previously won awards from the Dept. of Pharmaceuticals under the categories of India Pharma Leader Award (2015), Company of the Year (2016), and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (2017).

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.The five prefectures where the emergency coronavirus pandemic measures will be lifted a...

Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms

The government on Thursday announced sweeping regulations for social media firm like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players such as Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a c...

Hockey India National Championships 2021 to kick-start in March

The much-awaited Hockey India National Championships 2021 will kick-start in March this year after the coronavirus pandemic affected the national calendar last year with a majority of the key national-level events being cancelled. This year...

Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts.The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Seva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021