Narayana Health City Launches Single Emergency Response Number

Launches a fleet of fully equipped ambulances that can be accessed free of cost ensuring timely emergency care services across the city Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Lack of timely assistance is the leading cause for most of the causalities that happen every year in the city. To reduce the time taken to reach the hospital in case of an emergency, Narayana Health City has launched a 24/7 Emergency Network Service. The new service will offer patients emergency care right from the time the distress call lands at the Narayana Health Command Centre. It will provide patients with round the clock access to emergency services including free of cost ambulance service to any hospital of the patient’s choice by dialling a single number-97384 97384. The event also witnessed Narayana Health City organising an ambulance rally to create awareness about the need for emergency care. The rally was flagged off by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health in the presence of Mr. Viren Shetty, Executive Director and Group COO, Narayana Health and Dr. Srinath TS, Senior Consultant, HoD, emergency services, Narayana Health City. Addressing the event Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, “At Narayana Health City our larger mission is to provide accessible quality health care services and ensure the wellbeing of the community, especially the resident in and around electronic city. The launch of the emergency network service is an extension of this vision.” Further as part of the service offering Narayana Health City has also expanded its ambulance fleet. They have added 15 more ambulances to cater to patients. The fully-equipped ambulances will act as an ICU on wheels and will be located across multiple locations in the city making it easy for people to have access to the ambulance within a short time. Another unique feature of the Emergency Network Service is that the ambulances are GPS enabled making it easy to identify and depute the nearest ambulance. About Narayana Health City, Bengaluru Narayana Health City is located in Bommasandra, Bengaluru. It is comprised of Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (NICS), a superspecialty hospital for cardiology and cardiac surgery, and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center (MSMC), a multispecialty hospital for cancer care, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, and advanced multidisciplinary intensive care unit (MICU). Image: Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder and Mr. Viren Shetty, ED & Group COO flagging off an ambulance rally organized during Narayana Health City's Single Emergency Response Number launch PWR PWR

