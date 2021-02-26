Left Menu

Equities tumble amid global selloff, private lenders hit

Equity benchmark indices cracked by nearly 1.5 per cent during early hours on Friday tracking similar feeble trend in global markets amid continued sell-off in bond markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:23 IST
Equities tumble amid global selloff, private lenders hit
IndusInd Bank slipped by 3.7 pc on Friday morning to Rs 1,068.55 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices cracked by nearly 1.5 per cent during early hours on Friday tracking similar feeble trend in global markets amid continued sell-off in bond markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 802 points or 1.57 per cent at 50,238 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 227 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,870.

Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty private bank down by 2.6 per cent, PSU bank by 2.2 per cent and financial service by 2.3 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank slipped by 3.8 per cent to Rs 1,067.25 per share. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank ticked lower by 3 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.6 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2.2 per cent.

The other major losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, GAIL and UPL. However, Maruti Suzuki gained by 1.5 per cent. Pharma majors Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were up by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slid by 2.4 per cent to a one-month low while Japan's Nikkei shed 2.5 per cent. Chinese blue chips joined the retreat with a drop of 2.5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians in Canada urge Burnaby MP to protect all citizens instead of supporting Khalistani movement

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin on Thursday local time called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding seat of Burnaby, to protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians instead of ...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the Whi...

Norwegian Air posts $1.5 bln impairment loss amid restructuring

Norwegian Air said on Friday it had booked an impairment loss of 12.8 billion Norwegian crowns 1.50 billion in the fourth quarter related to owned and leased aircraft as well as pre-delivery payments on terminated aircraft orders.The compan...

In Iraq's Biblical lands, scattered Christians ask 'should I stay or go?'

A jihadist message, Islamic State endures, is still graffitied on the front gate of Thanoun Yahya, an Iraqi Christian from the northern city of Mosul, scrawled by Islamist militants who occupied his home for three years when they ruled the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021