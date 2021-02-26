Left Menu

Sarvagna Nagar receives a State-of-the-Art Karnataka Public School

A brand new Karnataka Public School was inaugurated today by S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, at Dodda Banaswadi in the Sarvagna Nagar constituency.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:28 IST
State-of-the-art Karnataka Public School inaugurated in Sarvagna Nagar. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A brand new Karnataka Public School was inaugurated today by S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, at Dodda Banaswadi in the Sarvagna Nagar constituency. The school inauguration was held in the presence of K J George, MLA - Sarvagna Nagar, other Government dignitaries and representatives from the Department of Education.

"During this challenging time, we wanted to ensure that students would have a state-of-the-art school to return to. This school and its facilities will enable students from the 9th to 12th standards to reach their true potential prior to beginning their higher studies or joining the workforce. The school will be maintained daily by a professional facilities team and students will have access to health care initiatives. We are so pleased to create a model school for the community, creating a long-lasting positive influence," said K J George, on the occasion. "Karnataka Public Schools are designed to provide the continuity of learning to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, providing stability to the students. I am happy to see this good initiative taken by Shri KJ George to make this school the best centre of learning," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

The new school will host modern amenities including 12 classrooms, 1 staff room, a computer room, a cafeteria, solar power facilities, rainwater harvesting, hand wash and drinking water facilities, a paved courtyard and separate toilets for boys, girls, teachers and children with disabilities. Extensive renovations on the existing, adjoining Higher Primary School was undertaken, including the water proofing of the entire roof, internal and external painting of all old rooms, re-tiling of the corridors and staircases, and repairs for the doors and windows. The new school building has been fitted out with all the necessary furnishings and equipment.

Under K J George's leadership, this new Government School build is a part of the larger initiative to enhance the educational infrastructure in Sarvagna Nagar. This includes the renovation of 14 Government Schools, 37 Anganwadis and the set-up of an e-learning program across Government Schools. In addition, the Sarvagna Nagar Health Care Institute delivers quality healthcare services to the underprivileged. A state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre will be set up in Jeevanahalli, designed to upskill the youth of Sarvagna Nagar and empower their livelihoods.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

