Uber, Amazon Pay partner to install safety screens in 40,000 Uber Autos in 7 cities

Ride hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with Amazon Pay for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos across seven cities in the country.

The move is aimed at enhancing the safety of riders and drivers, and will cover seven Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur, a statement said. In October 2020, in a global first, Amazon Pay and Uber had announced an association for allowing Uber riders to make contactless, cashless payments using Amazon Pay. As a part of the expansion of this partnership, riders on Uber's platform who now pay through Amazon Pay will be eligible for a cashback up to 50 per cent for every ride, the statement further said.

''This partnership will further boost the growth of Uber Auto in seven critical markets as rides become more affordable and commuters can e-hail an Auto from the safety and comfort of their homes,'' it added. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said the company continues to take all possible precautions including setting up safety screens and enabling digital payment options on the app to ensure both riders and drivers feel safer during the ''new normal''. ''We believe that this association further strengthens our commitment to safety and encourages people to move around the city hassle-free,'' he added. Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said the company has witnessed multifold growth in adoption of contactless payments last year. ''As more Indians resume their daily commute, we remain committed to make their experience safer, convenient and rewarding,'' he added.

