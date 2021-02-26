Left Menu

Uber, Amazon Pay partner to install safety screens in 40,000 Uber Autos in 7 cities

Ride hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with Amazon Pay for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos across seven cities in the country.The move is aimed at enhancing the safety of riders and drivers, and will cover seven Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:46 IST
Uber, Amazon Pay partner to install safety screens in 40,000 Uber Autos in 7 cities
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Ride hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with Amazon Pay for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos across seven cities in the country.

The move is aimed at enhancing the safety of riders and drivers, and will cover seven Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur, a statement said. In October 2020, in a global first, Amazon Pay and Uber had announced an association for allowing Uber riders to make contactless, cashless payments using Amazon Pay. As a part of the expansion of this partnership, riders on Uber's platform who now pay through Amazon Pay will be eligible for a cashback up to 50 per cent for every ride, the statement further said.

''This partnership will further boost the growth of Uber Auto in seven critical markets as rides become more affordable and commuters can e-hail an Auto from the safety and comfort of their homes,'' it added. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said the company continues to take all possible precautions including setting up safety screens and enabling digital payment options on the app to ensure both riders and drivers feel safer during the ''new normal''. ''We believe that this association further strengthens our commitment to safety and encourages people to move around the city hassle-free,'' he added. Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said the company has witnessed multifold growth in adoption of contactless payments last year. ''As more Indians resume their daily commute, we remain committed to make their experience safer, convenient and rewarding,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...

White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the social cost of greenhouse...

UN Security Council demands COVID-19 vaccine ceasefires; WHO pushes for more action to speed up inoculations

While welcoming the historic resolution and upholding the importance of vaccine equity, he said that concrete steps should be taken to waive intellectual property rights to increase vaccine production and get rid of this virus as soon as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021