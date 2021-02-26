Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:18 IST
Mizoram to launch more rehabilitation schemes for former MNF militants: CM

The Mizoram government will launch more rehabilitation schemes for former militants of Mizo National Front (MNF), now the ruling party in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Friday.

He informed the Assembly that a Rehabilitation and Resettlement Board has already been set up to take such measures.

Earlier, two schemes were launched to provide employment to the former MNF guerrillas, he said.

Zoramthanga, who also holds the General Administration portfolio, said that the former MNF militants were provided with land for building houses after they came overground.

''We will continue to provide special rehabilitation packages to the returnees from the state budget and also seek assistance from the Centre,'' he said.

The chief minister said that Rs 5 crore was allocated for rehabilitation and settlement of former militants during the 2020-2021 fiscal.

However, rehabilitation was not provided between January 2019 and January 2021, he added.

MNF, founded by Laldenga, who later became the chief minister, spearheaded a 20-year-long insurgency from 1966 seeking secession from India.

The outfit came overground with the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord with the Centre on June 30, 1986, ending the insurgency. Mizoram attained statehood in February 1987.

MNF then became a political party and remained in power in the state from 1986-88 and 1998-2008.

It won the 2018 assembly elections and is now the ruling party in the state with 27 seats in the 40-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

