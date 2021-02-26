Haryana govt transfers 56 HCS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 56 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Among the Haryana Civil Service officers who have been transferred is Munish Nagpal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh, who has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad and District Municipal Commissioner, Fatehabad, an official release said here.

Kuldhir Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal has been posted as CEO, Zila Parishad Rewari.

Jag Niwas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh.

Gayatri Ahlawat, Joint Director, Consolidation of Holdings, Rohtak, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sampla and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Meham has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Meham and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Meham.

Suman Bhankhar, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Gurugram has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Palwal.

