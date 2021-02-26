Left Menu

Haryana govt transfers 56 HCS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:30 IST
Haryana govt transfers 56 HCS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 56 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Among the Haryana Civil Service officers who have been transferred is Munish Nagpal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh, who has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad and District Municipal Commissioner, Fatehabad, an official release said here.

Kuldhir Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal has been posted as CEO, Zila Parishad Rewari.

Jag Niwas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh.

Gayatri Ahlawat, Joint Director, Consolidation of Holdings, Rohtak, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sampla and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Meham has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Meham and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Meham.

Suman Bhankhar, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Gurugram has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Palwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021