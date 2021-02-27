Left Menu

Ind-Ra upgrades FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9 pc

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded its FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent, given the improved economic environment in 2H FY21 and the government's focus on higher -- spending especially on infrastructure.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:08 IST
Ind-Ra upgrades FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9 pc
Normalisation of economic activities and a conducive rate environment remain supportive. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded its FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent, given the improved economic environment in 2H FY21 and the government's focus on higher -- spending especially on infrastructure. Amid the pandemic, the credit offtake in banking system remained muted, which led to lesser issuances of certificates of deposits (CDs). The CD issuances for January 2021 increased for public sector banks but remained muted for private banks. Concurrently, the CD yield across maturities was confined to a narrow range amid subdued issuances.

The issuances of commercial paper (CP) by corporates fell due to a lesser requirement amid fewer rollovers. The CP yields, however, saw an upward revision due to the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of the restoration of liquidity management operations. Besides, demand from fund houses for corporate bonds and short-term funds increased by Rs 5,200 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively. On the other hand, CP issuances by non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies remained encouraging, both in terms of total amount and volumes.

Ind-Ra said the normalisation of economic activities and a conducive rate environment remain supportive for this segment. On account of the excess liquidity in the system, a similar trend was observed in CD-overnight index swap negative spread, which is showing green shoots in credit demand.

Net foreign portfolio investments in equity declined in January 2021 while net investments in debt segment totalled negative Rs 2,518 crore. India along with other emerging countries like Taiwan and South Korea saw a large sell-off by foreign portfolio investors during the month. Investments by mutual funds in non-convertible debentures have improved. On the other hand, said Ind-Ra, investments by mutual funds in CPs and CDs have declined in banks and corporates specifically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021