Left Menu

About 13 lakh MSMEs in UP get Rs 42,700 cr loan in FY21

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:33 IST
About 13 lakh MSMEs in UP get Rs 42,700 cr loan in FY21

As many as 13 lakh MSME units in Uttar Pradesh have been given loans worth Rs 42,700 crore in the financial year 2020-21, the state government said on Saturday.

This is also for the first time in the history of the state that such a large amount of loan has been given to the MSME sector in a year. This has also generated 65 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the private sector, an official release issued here said on Saturday.

About 14 per cent of the country's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operational in Uttar Pradesh, the release noted.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, recently reviewed the steering sub-committee of the State Level Banker's Committee (SLBC) and gave instructions for early disposal of pending applications for acceptance and distribution at the bank-level under various government schemes including Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), ODOP, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (MYSY), the release said.

Instructions have also been given to take necessary action for the disposal of cases related to banks on the MSME Sathi app. About 41.16 per cent of bank accounts have been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) against the total Jan Dhan accounts in UP.

''The state government's one Gram Panchayat, one Bank Correspondent' programme has started under which the process of appointment of 58,000 Bank Correspondent (BC) Sakhi is underway,” Brajesh Kumar Singh, convener of SLBC said.

In the review meeting, Amil Agarwal, under-secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance, also suggested the banks and the NABARD to take necessary steps to reach out to potential projects and entrepreneurs for the use of agricultural infrastructure funds.

“NBFCs should also be included in the SLBC meetings from time to time so that they can share their suggestions and progress,” Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...

Rugby-Refereeing decisions spark furious debate after Wales win

Englands coach and captain remained tight-lipped over the controversial decisions that gave Wales two early tries in Saturdays 40-24 Six Nations victory in Cardiff on Saturday but there was no shortage of debate among pundits.Wales scored f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021