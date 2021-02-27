465 electric four-wheelers registered since the launch of Delhi's EV policy last year: Gahlot

A total of 465 electric four-wheelers have been registered since the notification of Delhi's electric vehicle (EV) policy last year, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday.

He said incentives of up to Rs 3 lakh are provided under Delhi's EV policy, which includes a 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption.

Since the launch of the policy, 465 new electric four-wheelers have been registered, Gahlot said. ''This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars under the EV policy reduce the total cost of electric cars by up to 30 per cent,'' the minister said. An individual can save Rs 1,050 per month by switching to an electric vehicle from a diesel car, he said.

In the third week of the ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign, promoting electric four-wheelers and sensitising people towards their benefits have been emphasised.

''The third week of the Delhi Government's Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign received overwhelming support from Delhiites,'' a Transport department statement said.

Delhiites have started switching to electric four-wheelers in ''large numbers'', it said, adding that since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, 465 new electric four-wheelers have been registered and more are being registered every day. Meanwhile, Amit Arya, owner of an electric vehicle said, ''All thanks to Delhi government's support, we are getting a much more expensive vehicle at an affordable price. I encourage people to buy EVs. An overnight charging lasts us 7-10 days.''

