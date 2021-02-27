Adani Group releases pledge on 10 lakh share of AGEL, 1.38 cr shares of ATL

Adani Group firms Adani Green Energy (AGEL) and Adani Transmission (ATL) on Saturday announced the release of pledge on equity shares by their promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust. The promoter family trust holds 24.58 per cent in AGEL and 56.48 per cent in ATL.

Adani Group stated in a BSE filing about ''release of pledge on 10,00,000 equity shares of AGEL and Release of pledge on 1,38,21,355 equity shares of ATL''. The release of the pledge of shares in the two companies was done between February 22 and February 26, 2021.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is one of the largest renewable companies in India, with a current project portfolio of 13,990 MW. AGEL is part of the Adani Group. It develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

