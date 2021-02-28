U.S. FAA OK's pilots to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. FAA OK's pilots to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 08:59 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Saturday it has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use by pilots and air traffic controllers.
The FAA announcement, which came shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine's use, will require recipients to wait 48 hours after receiving the vaccine before conducting safety duties like flying or controlling air traffic.
The FAA previously allowed FDA-approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for aviation use, subject to the same 48-hour waiting period.
