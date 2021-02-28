Left Menu

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for traffic after two months

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:14 IST
Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for traffic after two months

The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was reopened for traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for nearly two months due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

This is the earliest reopening of the high mountain Zojila pass and also the minimum period of the closure of the road.

The highway was thrown open for traffic after remaining closed for 58 days due to snowfall, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spokesman said.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities were initially allowed to move towards Leh-Ladakh from Zojila pass, he said.

The spokesman said the pass was declared opened officially by DG of BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary.

The opening of the road was managed despite fresh snowfall in Zojila pass on Saturday, he added.

He said the road is important from the strategic point of view, being the only route between Kashmir and Ladakh.

This road is the lifeline for the survival and economic development of people of Ladakh as well as for the security forces, the spokesman said.

Snow clearance of Zojila pass is a big challenge owing to snow accumulation of 30-40 feet, threats of avalanches and inclement weather conditions, he said.

Due to the ongoing border dispute in eastern Ladakh, keeping Zojila pass open for an extended period was a strategic requirement, the spokesman said.

The BRO with grit and dedication to serve the nation, kept the axis trafficable till December 31 last year, he added.

The spokesman said the snow clearance was resumed on February 7 and a link-up with Drass was made on February 15.

''In recorded history, this has been the earliest opening of Zojila and also the minimum period of the closure of this axis,'' he said.

This historic feat has been possible by the dedicated team of Project Beacon and Vijayak of the BRO, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

Biden administration plans to open another tent facility at Texas border for migrants

Washington US, February 28 ANI The Biden administration is planning to open another facility in south Texas to expand processing capacity for children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, CNN reported citing a Department of Homela...

Cong facing uphill task in poll-bound states

The Congress is hoping to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor as well as the public protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and agri laws in the upcoming round of assembly polls, but still faces an uphill task in the coming days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021