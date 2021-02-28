3rd phase of COVID vaccination to commence on Mar 1

The third phase of anti-Covid vaccination in Punjab and Haryana will start on Monday. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the vaccine will be administered to senior citizens above 60 years as well as those aged 45 to 59 years and suffering from co-morbidities as specified by the government. They will, however, be required to provide certificates from registered medical practitioners regarding their co-morbidities, Sidhu said in a statement here.

The pre-registration is not mandatory in this round of vaccination and those willing to be vaccinated can either pre-register themselves or just walk in for the same, the minister said.

Advertisement

"It is, however, advisable that senior citizens pre-register to avoid waiting in health facilities for the vaccination," he added.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost in all government hospitals while private hospitals have been authorized to charge Rs 150 per dose of the vaccine, he said, adding they may take up to Rs 100 additionally as service charges.

The vaccination for health care and frontline workers would also continue in this round of vaccination even if they have not registered earlier, said the minister, adding they can get onsite registration after walking in.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij will inaugurate the third phase of inoculation digitally on Monday.

In a statement here, Vij said the vaccine will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and will be administered at Rs 250 at government-impanelled private hospitals. He said the state government has been keen to ensure the best health services during the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine assures protection from the virus and further helps in containing its spread.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said those having co-morbidities will have to take certificates from a government or private registered medical practitioner testifying to their ailments to get vaccinated.

Arora said the beneficiary can go to any government-run Covid vaccination centre and get inoculated free of cost or can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu App. On the online registration for the vaccination, Arora said the beneficiary can specify the date, time and vaccination centre where he would like to get inoculated and then visit it on the specified date. The beneficiaries should carry any photo-id card, including their Aadhar card, voter id card, PAN card or driving license, along with the medical certificate testifying to their co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)