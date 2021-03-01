Harvard Business School builds case study on Axis My India's poll forecasting model

Axis My India's election-related forecasting has become a part of the Harvard Business School (HBS) curriculum, a statement said Monday. Axis My India's Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gupta said, ''We are delighted that a globally renowned institution like Harvard Business School has built a case around our work at Axis My India.'' ''We will strive to constantly delight our clients with accurate insights that demonstrate our hold over the nation's pulse, particularly rural communities,'' he said.

