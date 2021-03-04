Left Menu

Hippo to go public in $5 bln merger with Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman-backed SPAC

SPACs are shell companies, which raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public. Hippo's deal with Reinvent is the latest in a string of insurance tech firms, or "insurtech" as they are popularly referred to, taking the SPAC merger route to go public.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:58 IST
Hippo to go public in $5 bln merger with Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman-backed SPAC

Hippo Enterprises said it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, in a deal that gives the merged entity a pro forma enterprise value of $5 billion.

Founded in 2015, Palo Alto-based insurance technology startup Hippo sells homeowners insurance online. It raised $350 million at a valuation of around $1.65 billion in its latest funding round last November, according to data from Pitchbook. The deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners Z will include a private investment of about $450 million.

Hippo acquired home maintenance platform Sheltr in 2019, followed by the acquisition of rival property and casualty insurer Spinnaker Insurance Co last year. SPACs are shell companies, which raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public.

Hippo's deal with Reinvent is the latest in a string of insurance tech firms, or "insurtech" as they are popularly referred to, taking the SPAC merger route to go public. Hippo will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange after the merger under the new ticker symbol "RTPZ".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president says

Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.About 38 million doses...

Court discharges former OSD of Delhi Health Minister in corruption case '

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, the former OSD of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in his appointment in a state-run children hospital here.The court ...

PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday, his office said. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week CERAWeek via video c...

More women borrowed personal loans in pandemic: Report

More women have resorted to unsecured personal loan borrowings rather than home loans or auto loans during the pandemic, a report said on Thursday.Personal loans, which are typically consumption loans borrowed without any security to meet e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021