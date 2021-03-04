Left Menu

HP: BJP MLA deposits part of service tax after seizure of bank accounts

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:05 IST
HP: BJP MLA deposits part of service tax after seizure of bank accounts

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Balbir Singh Verma has deposited a part of the service tax levied on the properties that he sold across Shimla after authorities seized his bank accounts.

Verma, who is also a real estate builder, told PTI here on Thursday that the remaining tax will be deposited with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) shortly.

On February 24, the CBIT had seized all bank accounts of the ruling party legislator over his failure to deposit tax against several flats sold in various parts of Shimla.

However, Verma said he could not deposit the complete amount due to a technical glitch.

According to the BJP leader, he had received a notice from CBIT in 2016 for depositing service tax of Rs 9.50 crore against several flats sold in 2010, he said.

Subsequently, the two-time MLA filed an appeal with the department and the service tax was reduced to Rs 1.72 crore on December 31, 2019.

The tax was further reduced Rs 86 lakh under the new 'Sabka Vikas' scheme, he added Verma said he tried to deposit the tax online but the required form number 3 could not be downloaded.

As a result, I could not pay the entire tax, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Barca presidential election holds key to club's future

Five months after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned, FC Barcelona will finally elect a new president on Sunday, with more than 110,000 of the Liga clubs members expected to vote in polling stations in Catalonia, across Spain and via post.The el...

AIC-DSU Foundation invites applications for grant of scholarships: Research scholars and scientific officers

Bengaluru Karnataka India, March 4 ANINewsVoir Dayananda Sagar University DSU, Bengaluru is among the youngest universities established by an enactment of the Karnataka State Legislature and approved by the University Grants Commission. In ...

Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president says

Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.About 38 million doses...

Court discharges former OSD of Delhi Health Minister in corruption case '

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, the former OSD of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in his appointment in a state-run children hospital here.The court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021