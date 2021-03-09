Left Menu

Higher budgetary allocations to accelerate recovery in construction sector: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday revised its outlook for the construction sector outlook to improving in the next financial year (FY2021-22) from negative in FY21.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:05 IST
Higher budgetary allocations to accelerate recovery in construction sector: Ind-Ra
The construction sector revenue is likely to grow by 15 to 20 pc in FY22.. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday revised its outlook for the construction sector outlook to improving in the next financial year (FY2021-22) from negative in FY21. Increased focus on infrastructure spending in the recently announced Budget for FY22 where healthcare, water (including irrigation), roads and railways have seen strong allocations will result in higher order inflows to the sector.

Ind-Ra thus said that sector revenue will grow by 15 to 20 percent year-on-year in FY22. The agency also revised the rating outlook on its rated construction companies to stable from negative on account of likely recovery trajectory of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) players after registering two consecutive years of revenue decline.

Ind-Ra considered its rated peers excluding Larsen & Toubro Ltd due to its large scale which would otherwise have skewed the report analysis. It expects the revenue to decline by 4 percent in FY21 due to the impact of pandemic. The agency in its FY21 mid-year outlook had estimated a 15 percent decline in the sector scale of operations on account of lockdowns and weak performance in 1H FY21.

However, EPC companies have been able to address supply-side issues like manpower mobilization and logistics for raw material procurement at a quicker pace than anticipated, resulting in a faster-than-expected recovery in the order book execution. Ind-Ra said this will continue in FY22 based on the Union Budget's proposal of higher allocations for infrastructure than in the past few years.

New projects have been included to the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) where most of the project execution (around Rs 1.1 lakh crore out of Rs102 lakh crore is executed till January 2021) is pending. "To complete the NIP in stipulated timeframe by FY25, the government has to increase the pace of tender announcements which will result in increased order inflows across the segments of NIP," said Ind-Ra.

"The government's focus on increasing construction pace in road projects, electrification of railway lines and commencement of dedicated freight corridor projects in FY22 will result in strong order inflows in these segments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities New Delhi With 15,388 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries ...

Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021