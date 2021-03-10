Changing placement scenario for MBAs as recruiters become focused

According to Prof. Rajneesh Chauhan, Dean, Corporate Relations at FORE School of Management, “It is not that recruitment is not happening in this pandemic situation, the placement scenario has changed with time and has become very focused now. Areas such as, insurance and mutual funds, fintech, healthcare management, business analytics, FMCG, E-Commerce, IT/ITeS etc. are recruiting. SIPs are happening in the virtual mode. The Business schools which have revised curriculum and meet the industry requirements are preferred by recruiters.” FORE School of Management, New Delhi releases interim placement report for the PGDM, PGDM(IB) & PGDM(FM) Batch 2019-21. The highest domestic offer this year as of February 2021 is Rs. 19.73 lakh per annum of the 78 % of students that have received offers and accepted job offers, so far. Top recruiters are Amazon Development Centre, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dell, Deloitte USI, ITC, Asian Paints, GEP, Nestle, TATA Power, TTK HealthCare, Relaxo Footwear’s Ltd. Wipro Digital Operations & Platforms Novartis, Schneider Electric, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd, Genpect and many others. For the batch 2018-20. Average salary was Rs. 10.6 Lakh per annum and the highest salary offered was Rs. 30 Lakh per annum. A total of 36 pre placement offers or PPOs were offered. There has been an improvement in diversity of recruiters. BFSI made up 32% of the total offers, along with IT/ITES making 32%, while MR & Consulting and FMCG/FMCD made up 14% and 6% respectively. Rest being Automobiles, FSI, Logistics, Education, Manufacturing etc. SIP Report for the batch 2020-22: Highest SIP offered is Rs. 2 Lakh for the 2 months. For the batch 2020-22 the Summer internship process is going very well this year with top recruiters are HSBC, ITC, GEP, Zycus, Capgemini, Asian paints, UB, DHL among others. The summer placement for the batch 2020-22 witnessed participation from companies from diverse sectors and industries across all domains. Brand leaders like Asian Paints, HSBC, ITC Ltd. Luminous Power Technologies, Nestle, Reserve Bank of India, Signify Innovations India Ltd, Spencer's Retail, United Biscuits, IHS Markit, GEP , Decathlon, DHL Express, GE Power etc. Recruited Students for Summer Internships The current batch at FORE is on a winning streak with 117 awards from 100+ events held across the country including IIMs and IITs. Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) were rolled out to many of these students. FORE school offers 2-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM); PGDM in International Business PGDM in Financial Management; PGDM in Big Data Analytics. Applications for PGDM for batch 2021-23 are closed and PGDM (Executive) admissions are still open.

