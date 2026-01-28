Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Pune Plane Incident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others perished in a tragic plane crash in Pune. The Learjet, attempting to land at Baramati airport, went off the runway and burst into flames. National leaders expressed deep grief over Pawar's untimely demise, marking it as a significant loss.

Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically lost their lives when their plane crashed on Wednesday morning in Pune's Baramati area. The Learjet 46, with the ill-fated group onboard, erratically went off the runway and erupted into flames, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported five total fatalities, including crew, and stated that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The crash site scene was chaotic, with visuals of multiple fiery eruptions following the crash.

Expressions of grief flooded in from political leaders across party lines, showcasing the depth of Pawar's influence and legacy. Maharashtra government has declared three days of mourning, with state and national flags at half-mast to honor the late leader. Investigations into the cause are underway, with poor visibility cited as a potential factor.

