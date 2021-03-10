Demand for coronavirus disabling device strong across markets: Shycocan Corp

Shycocan Corporation on Wednesday said it has received robust demand for its device which disables coronavirus and influenza viruses in indoor spaces and is currently catering to both domestic and international markets.

The Shycocan device is priced at Rs 25,000 per unit and can be installed at schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants and auditoriums among others.

The device which is already on sale is scientifically evidenced to neutralise 99.99 per cent of viral particles on surfaces and 100 per cent in the air (Avian Coronavirus).

“Shycocan has been proven to disable the Coronavirus and Influenza virus families in indoor spaces with 99.99 per cent efficacy, as per various virology reports from accredited laboratories worldwide. There is no adverse impact on humans. The device does not affect any other bacteria or fungi, thus maintaining a balance of microbes in the environment,'' Shycocan Corporation Chief Executive Officer Alok told reporters.

The device, which is on sale for a couple of months now, is already seeing robust demand from institutional buyers both in India and abroad, he added.

The company has already sold around 25,000 units in the domestic market.

''It is already in use in India, the US and many countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and Africa. We are also introducing this innovative made-in-India device in more than 20 countries around the world,'' Sharma noted.

Delhi/ NCR is a very important market for the company and it expects to sell several thousand devices in the city this year, he added.

Rajah Vijay Kumar, the inventor of Shycocan, said the device conforms to the regulatory requirements of the US, Europe, Australia among others. In India, it has been registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

Shycocan is effective and safe and has been thoroughly tested, he noted.

It neither uses nor emits radiation, chemicals, ozone or any material that harms humans or the environment.

A single device when mounted has an effective coverage area of 1,000 square feet and multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space.

