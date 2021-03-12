COVID-19: CR raises platform ticket cost in 2 more divisions

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions in Maharashtra to avoid over- crowding during the upcoming summer season in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Friday.

As per the decision taken on March 10, a platform ticket now costs Rs 50 at Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal divisions. It is priced at Rs 50 at Nagpur station and Rs 30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division, the official said.

The previous rate of a platform ticket at these stations was Rs 10.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR) said the move (of raising the cost of platform tickets) has been in practice for the last many years and it is used occasionally as a short-term measure for crowd control.

''This is often done during the festive season and melas (fairs), etc before it is gradually rolled back. This time it is being used to tackle the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been taken in public interest,'' he said.

The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division.

Earlier this month, the CR had increased the platform ticket cost to Rs 50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

