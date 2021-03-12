Left Menu

COVID-19: CR raises platform ticket cost in 2 more divisions

This decision has been taken in public interest, he said.The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division.Earlier this month, the CR had increased the platform ticket cost to Rs 50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:47 IST
COVID-19: CR raises platform ticket cost in 2 more divisions

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions in Maharashtra to avoid over- crowding during the upcoming summer season in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Friday.

As per the decision taken on March 10, a platform ticket now costs Rs 50 at Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal divisions. It is priced at Rs 50 at Nagpur station and Rs 30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division, the official said.

The previous rate of a platform ticket at these stations was Rs 10.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR) said the move (of raising the cost of platform tickets) has been in practice for the last many years and it is used occasionally as a short-term measure for crowd control.

''This is often done during the festive season and melas (fairs), etc before it is gradually rolled back. This time it is being used to tackle the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been taken in public interest,'' he said.

The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division.

Earlier this month, the CR had increased the platform ticket cost to Rs 50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF’s Article IV report praises Government’s economic response

The International Monetary Funds IMF latest annual review of the New Zealand economy shows the Governments sound management of the COVID-19 pandemic kept New Zealanders safe and accelerated the recovery, Finance Minister Grant Robertson sai...

Injuries to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram not ''unfortunate incident'' but conspiracy, TMC delegation tells EC in Delhi.

Injuries to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram not unfortunate incident but conspiracy, TMC delegation tells EC in Delhi....

US criticises China's Hong Kong move, set to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kongs electoral system and forecast difficult talks with Beijings top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims w...

TMC delegation arrives at EC office in Delhi to raise concern over Nandigram incident

A delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday arrived at the Election Commission office in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021