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Extortion Scandal Rocks Akola's Stone Crusher Industry

An additional collector in Maharashtra has been accused of extortion by a stone crusher owner. Allegations claim Pramod Rahul Gaikwad demanded money from the business owner, threatening action if not paid. He faces charges of extortion and criminal intimidation under relevant Indian laws, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:37 IST
Extortion Scandal Rocks Akola's Stone Crusher Industry
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An additional collector from Maharashtra's Akola district faces serious allegations of extortion. The named official, Pramod Rahul Gaikwad, allegedly demanded monthly payments from stone crusher owners, threatening repercussions for non-compliance.

The complaint was filed by the working president of a local stone crushers' association. According to the allegation, Gaikwad sought Rs 15,000 monthly from the complainant, along with Rs 5,000 from each association member, and indeed received a payment of Rs 15,000.

With accusations of extortion and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, Gaikwad has been placed on compulsory leave as investigations continue. While the additional collector denies the charges, the case underscores concerns over official malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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