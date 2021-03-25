Left Menu

EIB and PRAVEX BANK sign €30m credit line to support Ukrainian SMEs

The operation is a part of Team Europe’s overall response to the COVID-19 crisis aiming to support a sustainable social and economic recovery in the region. 

EIB | Kyiv | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:29 IST
EIB and PRAVEX BANK sign €30m credit line to support Ukrainian SMEs
 SMEs are the backbone of the Ukrainian economy as they account for over 90% of local businesses, contribute more than 50% of GDP, and employ about 60% of the working population. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and PRAVEX BANK, a member of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, have signed a €30 million credit line to support Ukrainian private sector businesses, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

SMEs are the backbone of the Ukrainian economy as they account for over 90% of local businesses, contribute more than 50% of GDP, and employ about 60% of the working population. As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, many companies have experienced a decrease in turnover and profitability, leading to payment delays and increased demand for liquidity. It is now crucial to step up support for private sector businesses, thus helping to protect jobs and keep the economy going.

The operation is a part of Team Europe's overall response to the COVID-19 crisis aiming to support a sustainable social and economic recovery in the region.

Head of the EIB Resident Representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said: "Small and medium-sized enterprises are vital for the Ukrainian economy and have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis. It is one of the EIB's top priorities to support the resilience of the private sector during this unprecedented crisis with the provision of funding through our cooperation with PRAVEX BANK. The operation aims to make available vital financing for SMEs and mid-caps to help them cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – not only to keep businesses afloat but also to strengthen their resilience and safeguard jobs."

Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Frederik Coene said: "More than ever during these challenging times, businesses need access to affordable credit from banks. The EIB plays an important role in the support of the private sector as part of the European Union's overall Team Europe relief effort. This assistance comes at a time when SMEs need strong support to overcome the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Chairman of the Management Board of PRAVEX BANK Gianluca Corrias said: "Cooperation with the EIB constitutes an important step in helping our bank reach its strategic goal to expand financing of small and medium enterprises, as well as mid-caps. This credit line will help us support our clients from the real economy, providing them with the affordable loans they need in order to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic crisis they have faced."

Team Europe adds value for Ukrainian companies

The EIB investment is an integral part of Team Europe's overall response to COVID-19 and supports the sustainable social and economic recovery of the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood. The operation reinforces both SMEs and mid-caps, which are the backbone of national economies and a major source of employment.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What does the Suez Canal blockage mean for oil shipments?

A giant container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal might be stuck for weeks, the salvage company said, throttling oil and fuel shipments connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. HOW MUCH OIL GOES THROUGH THE CANALOf the 39.2 million barr...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russias Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this years Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offence...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021