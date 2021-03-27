CCSCSB appreciates Dr. Anuj Choudhary for incredibly promoting professional bodybuilding

Left Menu

The Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India appreciated Dr Anuj Choudhary, MD, Animal Booster Nutrition and Anihac Pharma Company for his contribution towards the field of sports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:04 IST
Vinita Sood presents letter of appreciation to Dr Anuj Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India appreciated Dr Anuj Choudhary, MD, Animal Booster Nutrition and Anihac Pharma Company for his contribution towards the field of sports. The Board also invited Dr Anuj Choudhary as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of All India Civil Services Best Physique Championship 2020-21 conducted on 24 March in Delhi. The Championship was conducted by the board for the promotion of cultural and Sports in Civil Servants.

CCSCSB expressed their cordial greetings to all members of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) attending the All India Civil Services Best Physique Championship 2020-21 conducted in Delhi. Kulbhushan Malhotra, Secretary, CCSCSB issued a letter to Dr Anuj Choudhary stating, "It gives me immense pleasure to inform that Shri. Dr Anuj Choudhary is doing wonderful work for the promotion of body building and fitness under Indian Body Builders Federation which is recognized by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India."

Dr Anuj Choudhary appreciated the letter by saying that "I am very grateful to the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board Smt. Vinita Sood CWO CCSC&SB Kulbhushan Malhotra, Secretary, CCSCSB, Devender KUMAR Convenor CCSC&SB Best Physique for inviting me to witness this sports event. I feel proud to be a part of this Championship. I am always ready to support the sports enthusiasts and guide them towards success." "From a farmer's family, I realised the value of education as well as the upliftment of the society. As a teenager, my dream was to represent India in Body Building on an International platform. I wanted to glorify the name of INDIA as well as my village at international level. I dreamt of world-wide recognition for India in Body Building. But the destiny had some other plans for me, to become a leading light for others. At the age of 22 when I was in the last year of his college, I met with an accident. My dream of professional body building shattered like a house of cards when the doctor told me that i could never lift weights again. I made up my mind to help and fulfil dreams of other Professional Body Builders even if I could never do it for myself," he further added.

