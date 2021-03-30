Left Menu

BioNTech-Pfizer raise 2021 vaccine output goal to 2.5 bln doses

BioNTech said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer would increase manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of 2021, unveiling for the first time projected sales of close to 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) from the product this year. Pfizer previously said the two partners would likely produce between 2.3 billion and 2.4 billion doses this year.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:45 IST
BioNTech-Pfizer raise 2021 vaccine output goal to 2.5 bln doses

BioNTech said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer would increase manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of 2021, unveiling for the first time projected sales of close to 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) from the product this year.

Pfizer previously said the two partners would likely produce between 2.3 billion and 2.4 billion doses this year. BioNTech cited its new facility in the German city of Marburg and an expansion of the pair's network of third-party manufacturers and suppliers as drivers behind the larger volumes.

"Additional measures and discussions with potential partners to further expand the manufacturing capacity and network are ongoing," it added. As of last week, more than 200 million doses of the product, known as BNT162b2 or Comirnaty, have been supplied, while signed orders for delivery in 2021 currently amount to 1.4 billion doses, said BioNTech.

Based on this order backlog, BioNTech said it expected 9.8 billion euros in revenues from the product, reflecting direct sales, sales to collaboration partners, milestone payments from partners as well as a share of gross profit in the partners’ territories. BioNTech has previously said it had a 50-50 cost and profit share agreement with Pfizer, which excludes China, and a 35% to 40% gross profit share deal with Fosun Pharma in China.

In early February, Pfizer projected Comirnaty would contribute at least $15 billion to its 2021 group sales. ($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka hits out at "frauds and scams" left govt in Kerala

On the campaign trail in Kerala, Congress leader PriyankaGandhi on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the CPIM-led LDF goverment, saying it was a dispensation of frauds and scams, which was following a corporate manifesto.Gandhi said the ...

Third COVID wave emerging in Russia - TASS, quoting official

A Russian health official said on Tuesday a third wave of coronavirus infections was emerging in the country, which has recorded more than 4.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.President Vladimir Putin said last week he expected...

Soccer-Germany's Loew brushes off melancholy talk, says only focus is World Cup qualifier

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was in no mood for melancholy and was fully focused on his teams World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia on Wednesday, ahead of this summers Euros - set to be his last tournament after 15 years in c...

UK's Raab says China's changes in Hong Kong breach Joint Declaration

Britain said on Tuesday that China had breached the 1984 Joint Declaration by enacting changes to Hong Kongs electoral system which undermined the freedoms of people in the former British colony.Today China enacted changes to Hong Kongs ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021