Left Menu

Wipro to acquire Ampion for $117 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:55 IST
Wipro to acquire Ampion for $117 mn

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it will acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services for USD 117 million (about Rs 857 crore).

The acquisition of Ampion is an important step for Wipro in this direction, and strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Wipro said in a regulatory filing. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021, it added.

''The purchase consideration is USD 117 million (1 AUD=0.78 USD),'' the filing said.

Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers 'Revolution IT' and 'Shelde'. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010 in Australia. The merged entity, Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a zone 3 facility in Canberra.

Annual revenues run rate of Ampion for the year ending June 30, 2020 was USD 85.5 million, of which about 12 per cent was related to products sale.

The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, DevOps, analytics and resilience related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities, the filing said.

Wipro and Ampion's combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers, it added.

Last month, Wipro had announced it will acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal - its biggest acquisition till date. Wipro's new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation. Wipro has been present in the ANZ market for over two decades with deep client relationships across industry sectors and localised domain and delivery capabilities. ''I am excited to welcome Ampion to the Wipro family. Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region,'' Wipro CEO – APMEA NS Bala said.

Jamie Duffield, CEO of Ampion, said the company's clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro's combined portfolio of transformation offerings.

''We believe that Ampion's experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro's global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team. We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares helped the SP 500 rise to a record high on Wednesday, as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street was set to wrap up its fourth straight quarterly gain.The 3 trillion...

Wall Street ticks higher, led by tech and smaller stocks

US stocks are rising in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors wait to hear the details about Washingtons next mammoth push for the economy.The SP 500 was up 0.8per cent, ahead of a speech later in the day where President Joe Biden is ex...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen as technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas in...

Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally. Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021