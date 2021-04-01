Left Menu

Industry veteran, Vijay Sethi joins MentorKart as Chairman (Advisory Board) and Chief Mentor

Leading technology based Mentorship platform, MentorKart, today announced that Vijay Sethi has joined MentorKart as Chairman (Advisory Board) and Chief Mentor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:32 IST
L-R: Ashish Khare, Vijay Sethi and SK Mohanty. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading technology based Mentorship platform, MentorKart, today announced that Vijay Sethi has joined MentorKart as Chairman (Advisory Board) and Chief Mentor. Vijay is a technology and sustainability evangelist who advises organizations and startups in digital transformation and sustainability. Vijay has more than 30 years of experience in leading global organizations including Hero MotoCorp, Ranbaxy and Tata Consultancy Services.

A huge proponent of digital technologies and sustainability, he is rated among India's Best IT leaders and over the years he has won numerous recognitions & awards in IT and CSR. As part of his professional career, he has also held various industry positions including Chairman of SAP India User Group (INDUS); Chairman of IT Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM); Chairman of CSR Committee of SIAM; member of various committees and sub groups of CII and other bodies over the years. He is a regular speaker at various conferences and educational institutes on various facets including Digital strategy and transformation, Cyber security, HR, SAP, Supply Chain and many others and has been regularly mentoring students and professionals over the years.

"Vijay sir is well regarded as a leader in the corporate sector, he has always been our Guru (Mentor) and his association we believe, would be a blessing for all of us at MentorKart. We could not be more excited that he has chosen to be associated with MentorKart and guide us in this journey. The addition of Vijay sir as Chairman (Advisory Board) and Chief Mentor further proves our commitment towards bringing transformation in the EdTech Sector and will enable us to provide best-in-class mentorship programs in order to help individuals in their personal and professional development," said Ashish Khare and Mr. S.K. Mohanty, Founders of MentorKart. Headquartered in Delhi, MentorKart is a technology based Mentorship platform aimed to help individuals not only achieve but surpass their personal and professional goals.

MentorKart offers specialised mentorship programs for students, working professionals and entrepreneurs. MentorKart platform offers learning through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops & masterclasses, 1:1 interaction with mentors. Through their online mentoring platform, today MentorKart has the best of industry veterans, educational gurus, specific domain experts and entrepreneurs sharing their mantras and helping individuals to build their own wisdom to face ups and downs in various phases of life.

It's a comprehensive platform for every student, professional or an entrepreneur who can set and achieve their personal as well as professional goals with the help of personalised mentorship programs. So, buckle up and join the league as MentorKart helps you navigate the challenging road ahead with confidence.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

