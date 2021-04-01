Ajitabha Bose to write the first book on the famous comedian, Kapil Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): Author Ajitabha Bose is primed to write and dedicate his next book to the life of the celebrated comedian, Kapil Sharma. It is the first book to be written on the journey of the self-made celebrity which will be published under Ajitabha Publishers in collaboration with the Rohan Trust.

The book tells the story of Kapil Sharma from the point when he started his journey. The foreword being written by the legendary superstar, Dharmendra, other celebrities including Archana Puran Singh, Sonu Sood, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravati, Shruti Seth, Pranay Parmar, Sufiyan Siddiquie and many more have also shared their experiences of working with him. The book will be released in the first week of May, 2021 and will be published by his own publication house, Ajitabha Publishers in collaboration with Rohan Trust. All the royalties to be earned from the book will be donated to different NGOs across the country.

Having written seven books till now, Ajitabha Bose is one of the well known and loved authors of India. This will be his second non-fiction book after 'The YouTube Stars of India' which featured the top youtubers of the country. Being a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, he has previously written a pocket book dedicated to him which was praised by the Bollywood star himself. Behind this easy going persona is a shrewd mind, which observes everything around him and keeps everyone entertained with his spontaneous humor. Taking all his seven books into consideration, Ajitabha is counted among the most popular and influential authors of the country. Being popular among the youth of the country, he is the first author to introduce the concept of pocket books in India. Known as the 'king of pocket-books', he has already been featured in the Limca Book of Records for writing India's smallest love-story book.

