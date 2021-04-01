Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery fell by Rs 23, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in 24,895 lots.

Guar gum for May delivery dropped by Rs 23, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 5,870 per five quintal in 29,510 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)