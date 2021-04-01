Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:09 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery fell by Rs 23, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in 24,895 lots.

Guar gum for May delivery dropped by Rs 23, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 5,870 per five quintal in 29,510 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Tennis to host two USD 25,000 ITF women's events in Jhajjar

After successfully hosting the pending 2020 Nationals, the state of Haryana is now gearing up to host two back-to-back USD 25000 ITF womens events a few weeks from now.The two events will be played on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy ...

ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks police support before elections with reshuffle

President Jair Bolsonaro rattled Brazilian politics and irked military commanders with a major cabinet reshuffle this week but one powerful constituency is thrilled the police have one of their own running the Justice Ministry.By picking a ...

MP: Man kills wife, 2 children before committing suicide

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children and then committed suicide in Madhya Pradeshs Morena city on Thursday, police said.An investigation is underway to find out what prompted the man, identified as Satyadev Sha...

Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan.Voting rights advocates have also warned th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021