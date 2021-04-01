Left Menu

Tata Motors reports sale of 66,609 units in domestic market in March

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has sold a total of 66,609 units in the domestic market in March.The auto major had sold 11,012 units in the same month last year.Total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 40,609 units. The vertical posted its highest ever sales in nine years, in March and the fourth quarter, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said.

01-04-2021
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has sold a total of 66,609 units in the domestic market in March.

The auto major had sold 11,012 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 40,609 units. The company had dispatched just 7,123 units in the lockdown-impacted March 2020.

''We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components. We are also reviewing our business continuity plans in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country,'' Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business Unit President Girish Wagh said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 29,654 units. The company had sold 5,676 units in March 2020.

''The passenger vehicle industry witnessed a strong growth in the fourth quarter last fiscal on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. The vertical posted its highest ever sales in nine years, in March and the fourth quarter,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said. For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported total sales of 4,64,515 units in the domestic market, up 5 per cent from 4,42,051 units in 2019-20.

Total commercial vehicles stood at 2,62,773 units last fiscal, down 23 per cent from 3,40,700 units in 2019-20.

Passenger vehicle sales during the 2020-21 fiscal stood at 2,22,025 units, up 69 per cent from 1,31,196 units in 2019-20.

