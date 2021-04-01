Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Thursday went down by Rs 10 to Rs 3,753 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery was trading at Rs 3,753 down by Rs 10, or 0.27 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 33,880 lots.

Advertisement

For May delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,812 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 21,765 lots. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)