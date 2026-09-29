China expects strongest super El Nino event on record this year
China expects the strongest super El Nino event on record to develop this year, government meteorologists told a press conference on Tuesday.
China expects the strongest super El Nino event on record to develop this year, government meteorologists told a press conference on Tuesday.
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