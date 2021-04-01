Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 8.5 to Rs 1,278 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for April delivery moved up by Rs 8.5, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 1,278 per 10 kg in 34,940 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for May delivery rose by Rs 10, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 1,258.6 per 10 kg in 20,310 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

