8 family members killed in car-truck collision in Pakistan

Eight members of a family, including three children, were killed on Thursday when their car collided with a parked truck in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to the officials, a car coming to Lahore from Burewala collided with a truck parked at the roadside due to over speeding at Ludan Road Burewala, some 140kms from Lahore. The car driver lost control over the vehicle because of over speeding and hit the truck parked at the roadside, they said.

"The accident was so fatal that all eight passengers of the car died on the spot," the official said, adding that the dead included three children and as many women. The dead bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Burewala. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his grief over the loss of life in the accident.

