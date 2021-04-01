Honda Cars' March sales at 7,103 units

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported domestic sales of 7,103 units in March.

The company had sold 3,697 units in the same month last year when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The company said its domestic sales stood at 82,074 units during 2020-21, while exports were at 5,131 units. In 2019-20, HCIL had sold 1,02,016 units in the domestic market and exported 3,826 units.

''Fiscal Year 20-21 was an unprecedented year full of COVID-led challenges, but the industry showed great resilience and made considerable recovery during the unlock phase,'' HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said.

Similarly, after an extremely tough first half, strong efforts both at the production side and dealer network side helped HCIL witness growth of 39 per cent in October-March period of the fiscal year, he added.

''Buoyant customers have injected fresh vigour in the market and we are striving to sustain the growth momentum in future,'' Goel said.

However, he said the supply constraints due to the continuing global shortage of semi-conductors has impacted the company's production volume and dispatches particularly for Honda City in March 2021. ''We will continue to make efforts towards restoring normalcy and hope this issue gets resolved at the earliest,'' he added.PTI RKL ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)