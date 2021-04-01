Left Menu

We will finalise the exact final amount at a later stage, the release said.With a fleet of seven ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet operates to 21 airports in the country.I can confirm selling 49 per cent stake and that we want to expand the airline, Pradeep said.According to him, the regulatory clearances for the proposed deal are still in the process.Interups, owned by chartered accountant and businessman of Indian-origin Lasmi Prasad Palaypu, had earlier collaborated with a group of Air India employees to bid for the carrier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:34 IST
Interups to acquire 49 pc stake in Trujet

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) will offload 49 per cent stake in Turbo Megha Airways, which operates regional carrier Trujet, to US-based Interups Inc.

MEIL did not disclose details about the proposed deal while its Group Director K V Pradeep told PTI that the transaction would be completed ''very soon''.

Turbo Megha Airways holds a flying permit and operates Trujet.

Trujet has received 49 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from New York-based Interups Inc and the funds will help the airline to expand its services, according to a release on Thursday.

''The funds raised through 49 per cent FDI in the company, will be utilised to expand its operations pan India and explore the newer opportunities in the civil aviation sector. We will finalise the exact final amount at a later stage,'' the release said.

With a fleet of seven ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet operates to 21 airports in the country.

''I can confirm selling 49 per cent stake and that we want to expand the airline,'' Pradeep said.

According to him, the regulatory clearances for the proposed deal are ''still in the process''.

Interups, owned by chartered accountant and businessman of Indian-origin Lasmi Prasad Palaypu, had earlier collaborated with a group of Air India employees to bid for the carrier. However, their proposal was rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

