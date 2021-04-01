Left Menu

Wipro completes takeover of Metro-NOM GMBH, Metro Systems Romania for 52.04 mn euros

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:41 IST
Wipro completes takeover of Metro-NOM GMBH, Metro Systems Romania for 52.04 mn euros
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has completed the takeover of Metro-NOM GMBH and Metro Systems Romania SRL for 52.04 million euros (about Rs 448.6 crore) as part of its digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG.

In December last year, Wipro had announced signing a USD 700-million digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG that also entailed over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler moving to the Bengaluru-based IT firm.

As a part of the transaction, Wipro was to also acquire the IT units of Metro AG - Metro-NOM GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania SRL.

''...Wipro has completed the aforesaid takeover of METRO-NOM GMBH and METRO Systems Romania S.R.L. for a purchase consideration of 52.04 million euros based on the financials at the time of completion of the transaction,'' Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

In December, Wipro had said it will deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro as the latter positions itself as a wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant and catering food industry.

The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. With the intention to extend up to 4 additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to USD 1 billion, Wipro had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI said on Thursday.The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of mens and women...

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in th...

Railway services to pre-COVID levels likely over next 2 months; currently 66% trains operating

The Railways is likely to restore its train services to pre-COVID levels over the next two months, provided the state governments give their nod and the coronavirus pandemic is under control, sources said Thursday.They also said these are l...

Ind Ra gives stable outlook for print media, broadcasters, MSOs for FY22

India Ratings and Research on Thursday gave a stable outlook to print media, broadcasters and multi-system operators for FY22, driven largely by expectations of demand recovery as the economic conditions improve.The agency, a division of Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021